Home>>
Tasting the globe: Culinary highlights at the sixth CIIE
By Elena Davydova, Yuan Meng, Peng Yukai (People's Daily Online) 17:04, November 08, 2023
(Guo Siqi, Meng Yufei as interns, also contributed to this video.)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. clean-tech companies eye China import expo for new partnerships
- CIIE brings business opportunities for Bangladeshi merchant
- China Pavilion attracts visitors at 6th CIIE in Shanghai
- Sierra Leonean exhibitors see CIIE as opportunity to tap into Chinese market
- Glimpse of automobile exhibition area of 6th CIIE
- AI technology attracts visitors at CIIE
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.