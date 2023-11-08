Glimpse of automobile exhibition area of 6th CIIE
A robotaxi is exhibited at the automobile exhibition area of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)
Sports cars are exhibited at the automobile exhibition area of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)
A concept vehicle is exhibited at the automobile exhibition area of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)
A concept sports car is exhibited at the automobile exhibition area of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)
A hybird sports car is exhibited at the automobile exhibition area of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)
