We Are China

Glimpse of automobile exhibition area of 6th CIIE

Xinhua) 14:06, November 08, 2023

A robotaxi is exhibited at the automobile exhibition area of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Sports cars are exhibited at the automobile exhibition area of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

A concept vehicle is exhibited at the automobile exhibition area of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

A concept sports car is exhibited at the automobile exhibition area of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

A hybird sports car is exhibited at the automobile exhibition area of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)