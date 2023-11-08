AI technology attracts visitors at CIIE

Visitors interact with a Hexagon robot dog at the intelligent industry and information technology exhibition zone of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. The artificial intelligence technology on display at the 6th CIIE attracted a lot of visitors. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A visitor experiences virtual production equipment at the intelligent industry and information technology exhibition zone of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. The artificial intelligence technology on display at the 6th CIIE attracted a lot of visitors. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A visitor interacts with a robot of SoftBank Group at the intelligent industry and information technology exhibition zone of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. The artificial intelligence technology on display at the 6th CIIE attracted a lot of visitors. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A visitor interacts with a robot at the booth of ABB in the intelligent industry and information technology exhibition zone of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. The artificial intelligence technology on display at the 6th CIIE attracted a lot of visitors. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A visitor experiences interactive gym at the intelligent industry and information technology exhibition zone of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. The artificial intelligence technology on display at the 6th CIIE attracted a lot of visitors. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Visitors watch the performance of Hexagon robot dogs at the intelligent industry and information technology exhibition zone of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. The artificial intelligence technology on display at the 6th CIIE attracted a lot of visitors. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A visitor experiences interactive golf at the intelligent industry and information technology exhibition zone of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. The artificial intelligence technology on display at the 6th CIIE attracted a lot of visitors. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Visitors experience VR equipment at the intelligent industry and information technology exhibition zone of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. The artificial intelligence technology on display at the 6th CIIE attracted a lot of visitors. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

