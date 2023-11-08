China Pavilion attracts visitors at 6th CIIE in Shanghai
A model of programmable superconducting quantum computing system named "Zuchongzhi" is on display at the China Pavilion at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)
The sixth CIIE continues to set up the China Pavilion themed on Chinese modernization. It showcases China's achievements in high-level opening-up and high-quality development in the new era, and explains the global significance of Chinese modernization.
People visit the China Pavilion at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)
