Cutting-edge tech at CIIE: Cleaning machine effortlessly removes coffee stains

People's Daily Online) 09:47, November 08, 2023

If you accidentally spill coffee on your sofa, what's the quickest cleanup method? At the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, an innovative cleaning machine is the answer. This "magic" machine sprays water and detergent, then swiftly lifts emulsified stains, achieving thorough rinsing quickly with a suction power of 27 kilopascals (kPa).

