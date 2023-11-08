Roche Pharmaceuticals cites CIIE as key platform to share opportunities in China

People's Daily Online) 10:23, November 08, 2023

Photo shows Roche Pharmaceuticals' booth at the sixth China International Import Expo. (People's Daily Online/Wang Chu)

"In the past few years, many of Roche's products have evolved from exhibits to commodities at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) and are now in people's medicine cabinets. The CIIE's expanding spillover effects are of great significance to Roche," said Vivian Bian, CEO of Roche Pharmaceuticals China.

As a longtime participant of the CIIE, Roche was among the first to express support for the CIIE to China's Ministry of Commerce and to participate in the event, having taken part for six consecutive years, Bian noted.

Photo shows Vivian Bian, CEO of Roche Pharmaceuticals China. (People's Daily Online/Wang Chu)

This year, Roche is showcasing six innovative products soon to be launched in China, under the theme of innovation and cooperation, at its 1,000-square-meter booth.

"The CIIE is an extremely open platform that attracts global innovative pharmaceutical companies to introduce new products to Chinese consumers and patients. The CIIE turns China's vast market into one shared globally and is a truly amazing initiative," Bian said.

Bian noted that Roche's innovative influenza drug, Xofluza, displayed at the third CIIE, was approved for launch in China the following year. The drug has been included in China's national medical insurance catalog and is available online through internet hospitals, offering the Chinese population a new, convenient, and effective influenza treatment.

"The CIIE provides us with an important window to share China's opportunities. It serves as a hub for the introduction of global innovative products and cutting-edge technologies," Bian added.

Photo shows an eye care product by Roche. (People's Daily Online/Wang Chu)

At this year's CIIE, Roche introduced Faricimab, the world's first bispecific antibody for the eye, along with Phesgo, a pioneering fixed-dose subcutaneous formulation for HER2-positive breast cancer.

"The use of subcutaneous formulations can move patients from hospital to home, helping them better resume normal life and work," Bian said.

"China has emerged as the second-largest medical market in the world, offering boundless opportunities. As an innovative company, we are confident of achieving better development in China," Bian added.

