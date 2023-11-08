U.S. clean-tech companies eye China import expo for new partnerships

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- A vast market, a commitment to reducing carbon emissions, and a leader in clean tech development -- China has everything to offer for new business growth, said some U.S. clean-tech companies keen on fostering partnerships in the country.

A delegation of 16 clean-tech companies based in the United States is participating in the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) being held in Shanghai on Nov. 5-10.

"It is the common purpose of most of the participants to promote our advanced decarbonization technologies and explore more collaboration opportunities with local or international companies located in China," LanzaTech, an Illinois-based company, told Xinhua in a written interview.

The company said its decarbonization and transformation technology was initially commercialized in 2018 in China.

The technology helps reduce carbon emissions and convert waste carbon into valuable products, including green energy in daily life, said the company, which regards the CIIE as "a good opportunity to let others know about our technologies."

Cormetech, a company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, has built its presence in China over the past 15 years by licensing its DeNOx catalyst technologies to some major Chinese power companies. The catalyst is used to treat nitrogen oxides, a major pollutant of acid rain.

It is the first time for the company to attend the CIIE this year. "Our company has invented a new CO2 removal technology, so we like to use this CIIE platform to meet potential customers, investors and distributors to open China's CO2 capture market," said the company.

Both companies said that they are confident that there are "way more cooperation opportunities" in the green energy field between the two countries.

The 16 participating companies represent various sectors, including carbon neutrality and capture, clean energy, environmental technology, new energy vehicles, charging facilities, energy storage, green smart buildings, and clean fuels, according to the U.S.-China Cleantech Center.

It is the first large-scale delegation in this industry to visit China since the pandemic, said the California-based center, which organized the delegation.

"We believe that the CIIE presents a promising opportunity for our organization and member companies to open doors in the Chinese market and foster growth with our Chinese partners," Feng An, founder and executive director of the U.S.-China Cleantech Center, told Xinhua.

The expo is not only a showcase of China's commitment to international trade but also a platform where companies from around the world can connect, engage, and explore potential partnerships, he said, noting that China's ambitious climate goals offer "expansive market prospects" for relevant cleantech products and solutions, which presents "promising opportunities" for American clean-tech companies.

Collaboration between the two sides can also contribute to global efforts to address the challenges of climate change, he added.

"China stands as one of the world's largest cleantech markets, offering substantial opportunities for businesses in this sector looking to expand their presence in the country," said An.

