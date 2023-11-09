LEGO releases new toy sets inspired by Chinese culture at CIIE

Xinhua) 09:00, November 09, 2023

Visitors walk by a figure of "3D Jinbao", mascot of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), built by LEGO bricks at the booth of Danish toy giant LEGO Group during the second CIIE in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

The LEGO Group has participated in the CIIE for six consecutive years. The Danish toy giant released four new toy sets on Monday during the sixth CIIE. It has been releasing toy products globally during each edition of the CIIE, most of which are inspired by Chinese culture.

A visitor views the model of a Chinese-style courtyard built with LEGO bricks at the booth of Danish toy giant LEGO Group during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2022 shows the exhibits of LEGO Group at the consumer goods exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows a model of Fengjing ancient town built with LEGO bricks at the booth of Danish toy giant LEGO Group during the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)

A visitor takes a selfie at the booth of Danish toy giant LEGO Group during the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)

Toy products are displayed at the booth of Danish toy giant LEGO Group during the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

An exhibitor talks to a visitor at the booth of Danish toy giant LEGO Group during the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

A LEGO designer presents a toy set inspired by the legend of the Monkey King, debuted at the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2018 shows a building block wall built with LEGO bricks with image of Jinbao, mascot of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2021 shows the exhibits of LEGO Group's new toy products at the consumer goods exhibition area of the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2023 shows a LEGO toy set featuring the "Auspicious Chinese Dragon" image, debuted at the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2023 shows a figure of heart image built with Lego bricks at the booth of Danish toy giant LEGO Group during the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

