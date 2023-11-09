Afghan merchant eyes enormous business opportunities at CIIE

Xinhua) 10:49, November 09, 2023.

Ali Faiz (1st L) introduces Afghan carpets to visitors at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

It is the fourth time Faiz has participated in the expo since his first attendance in 2020 when he brought the handmade wool carpet, a specialty product of Afghanistan. The expo helped him obtain over 2,000 orders of carpets, which meant incomes for more than 2,000 local families for an entire year.

With his booth growing bigger and bigger and his exhibits becoming more and more diversified over these years in the expos, Faiz hopes to bring more Afghan products to China in the future.

"The CIIE provides us with a valuable window of opportunity so we can integrate into economic globalization and enjoy its benefits like those in more developed regions," he said.

