China International Import Expo: A taste of money for Zambia honey
(People's Daily App) 13:43, November 09, 2023
Zambian villagers are joining the beekeeping business to increase their income and improve their life standards. Mpundu Wild Honey Company from Zambia has participated in the China International Import Expo five times, including the sixth expo held Sunday November 5 to Friday November 10 in Shanghai.
