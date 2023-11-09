Interview: CIIE first choice for expanding business, cooperation in China, says Brazilian mining giant

Xinhua) 13:20, November 09, 2023

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The China International Import Expo (CIIE) has become a first choice for doing business and expanding cooperation in China, said a Brazilian mining giant representative.

"The CIIE not only provides us with a space to showcase our products, but also provides us with an opportunity to comprehensively present our brand image, company culture, and development concepts," said Gustavo Biscassi, head of external affairs of Brazil's mining giant Vale, in an interview with Xinhua.

This is the sixth time that Vale has taken part in the CIIE, which is underway at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai from Oct. 5 to Oct. 10.

"We look forward to continuing to supply high-quality iron ore to China and to deepen our strategic partnership with China in the fields of sustainable mining and low-carbon solutions, making a greater contribution to helping China achieve its Dual Carbon goals and high-quality development," said Biscassi.

Noting that Vale is the first CIIE exhibitor from the mining industry, Biscassi said that there's no better event in China where Vale engages such a variety of key stakeholders in one place and within one week.

"That's why we always choose the CIIE as the first platform in China to present our new products, new solutions and new initiatives. As a CIIE 'veteran,' we have witnessed the expansion of the influence and friend circle of the expo year by year," Biscassi said.

The 6th CIIE is the first edition that goes on completely offline after the COVID-19 pandemic, while this year marks the 50th anniversary of Vale's first iron ore shipment to China from Brazil.

According to Biscassi, China has been Vale's largest market since 2006 and the destination of more than 50 percent of its iron ore products since 2014.

Up to now, Vale has supplied China with more than 3 billion tonnes of high-quality iron ore products, while China is a critical supplier of mining, infrastructure and logistics equipment and services to the company, said Biscassi.

China has always been committed to promoting global economic cooperation and development through free trade and market opening, investment facilitation, intellectual property protection, technological innovation, etc, he said.

"The CIIE has fully demonstrated China's determination to adhere to a high-standard opening up, to share market opportunities with the rest of the world and steadily advance economic globalization," said Biscassi.

"China's proposals and actions have created more opportunities and benefits for countries around the world, promoted international cooperation and win-win development, making contributions to the recovery and stability of the world economy," he added.

