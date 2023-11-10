In pics: cutting-edge technologies displayed at CIIE

Xinhua) 13:10, November 10, 2023

A staff member controls a robot arm by gestures at a booth of Texas Instruments at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Visitors look at a self-driving concept vehicle at a booth of Hyundai Mobis at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

A visitor looks at a plant factory of Siemens at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows a surgical simulation system displayed by HEXAGON at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows robot dogs displayed by HEXAGON at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

