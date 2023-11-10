Participants express optimism toward CIIE, Chinese market

Held since 2018, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) has become a unique platform for international corporations worldwide to showcase their new products and get closer to the Chinese market. The sixth CIIE, held from Saturday to Friday, is coming to an end. What do the international participants think of the expo? What opportunities have they found at this event? Follow the People's Daily to find out.

