Participants express optimism toward CIIE, Chinese market
By Lou Qingqing, Yu Qiuyu and Di Jingyuan (People's Daily App) 16:04, November 10, 2023
Held since 2018, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) has become a unique platform for international corporations worldwide to showcase their new products and get closer to the Chinese market. The sixth CIIE, held from Saturday to Friday, is coming to an end. What do the international participants think of the expo? What opportunities have they found at this event? Follow the People's Daily to find out.
