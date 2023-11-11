Highlights of world comments on 6th CIIE

Xinhua) 10:49, November 11, 2023

SHANGHAI, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which has attracted over 3,400 exhibitors globally, showcases China's new development paradigm and builds a broad platform for global business to gain more opportunities in the world's most promising market.

The following are the highlights of global comments on this grand business carnival:

-- "The sixth consecutive participation of Piraeus Port in the CIIE facilitates interaction with global maritime stakeholders and enhances the creation of business opportunities," Greek Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras said, describing the role of the expo as "significant and well-recognized globally."

-- "As the world's first import-themed national-level expo, the CIIE is undoubtedly an excellent platform for African enterprises to enter the big Chinese market," Benin's Ambassador to China Simon Pierre Adovelande said.

-- "This expo is important to those who want to trade with China. We look at it as one of the initiatives aimed at allowing foreign goods to be exhibited, promoted and sold in China," Elly Twineyo, executive director of the Uganda Export Promotion Board, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

-- "The expo is a wonderful opportunity for Australian businesses to show their wares," said Don Farrell, Australian minister for trade and tourism, during the CIIE. "We are very excited to be here ... Bringing all these wonderful products to display here is an opportunity to increase our sales."

-- "The expo would give the Ethiopian exhibitors a big opportunity to enjoy 20 percent of the world consumers and sell their industrial or agricultural products at better prices," said Gizat Worku, general manager of the Ethiopian Coffee Exporters Association.

-- "The CIIE not only provides us with a space to showcase our products, but also provides us with an opportunity to comprehensively present our brand image, company culture, and development concepts," said Gustavo Biscassi, head of external affairs of Brazil's mining giant Vale.

