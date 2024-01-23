7th CIIE holds promotion event in Malaysia

Xinhua) 10:37, January 23, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- A team of the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) held a promotion event here on Monday, attracting more than 200 enterprises and institutions from China and Malaysia.

In his remarks at the event, Malaysian Investment, Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Liew Chin Tong said that CIIE provides a platform for Malaysian entrepreneurs to engage with Chinese businesses, facilitating trade relations and benefiting both nations.

"The key point is to encourage substantive cooperation, assist mutual understanding through exhibitions and expos, and foster an understanding of each other's regulations," said Liew.

Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing spoke highly of bilateral economic and trade relations, noting that China has been the largest trading partner of Malaysia for 15 consecutive years. He hopes that Malaysian enterprises will make full use of the CIIE for deepening friendship and cooperation with China.

According to Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the CIIE Bureau, an exhibition area of over 140,000 square meters has been booked by now. He stressed that Malaysian enterprises are welcomed to the event to promote their quality products, technology and services to China and even global market through the CIIE.

Malaysia has participated in the CIIE for six years and was one of guest countries of honor of the second CIIE. At the promotion event, the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia signed for the reservation of an exhibition area of 500 square meters, larger than that of the sixth CIIE.

The seventh CIIE will be held in Shanghai in November 2024.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)