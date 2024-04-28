CIIE promotion events held in Morocco

This photo taken on April 26, 2024 shows a symposium promoting the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Casablanca, Morocco. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)

RABAT, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Two promotion events for the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) were held separately in the Moroccan cities of Casablanca and Rabat on Friday.

As part of the promotion events, a symposium was held in Casablanca, during which a delegation from the CIIE Bureau briefed the Moroccan guests on the preparations for the CIIE.

The symposium was organized by the CIIE Bureau, the Chinese embassy in Morocco, the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), and the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM).

The CIIE served as a platform through which many Moroccan companies deepened their connection with the Chinese market, noted Li Guoqing, deputy director of the CIIE Bureau, highlighting that high-quality products from Morocco, including red wine, cosmetics, as well as food and beverages, had successfully entered the Chinese market.

Li expressed the hope that Moroccan business organizations such as the CGEM could motivate more elite Moroccan businesses to participate in the expo, and share the enormous opportunities of China.

Zheng Wei, economic and commercial counselor of the Chinese embassy in Morocco, said at the symposium that the CIIE provided Moroccan companies with an excellent opportunity to explore market opportunities and strengthen international cooperation, adding that Moroccan companies were invited to use this important platform to promote featured products and services in the rapidly growing Chinese market.

After the symposium, delegates from the CIIE Bureau and the CGEM signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation for the seventh CIIE.

Mehdi Laraki, chairman of the Morocco-China Business Council at the CGEM, said that Moroccan companies were keen on exporting agricultural products to China and hoped to enter the Chinese market through the CIIE.

Later in the day, the delegation from the CIIE Bureau promoted the CIIE to the Moroccan Agency for Investment and Export Development in the capital city of Rabat.

