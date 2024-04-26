2nd Benin-China investment forum held in Cotonou

Xinhua) 13:04, April 26, 2024

People attend the 2nd Benin-China Investment Forum and the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) promotion conference in Cotonou, Benin, on April 25, 2024.

COTONOU, Benin, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The 2nd Benin-China Investment Forum and the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) promotion conference were held in Cotonou, the largest city in Benin, on Thursday, which saw the participation of over 300 government officials and business representatives from both countries.

Noting that the friendship between China and Benin has a long history, Benin's Minister of Industry and Trade Alimatou Shadiya Assouman said that Benin's industrialization is advancing, with abundant commodity resources and great development potential.

Last year, Benin's pineapple made its debut at the Shanghai CIIE, and became a star product, Assouman said, stressing that Chinese enterprises are welcome to continue investing in Benin to further deepen the economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

During the CIIE promotion conference, representatives from the two countries countries signed a memorandum of understanding to further strengthen cooperation.

Peng Jingtao, the Chinese ambassador to Benin, said the achievements of China-Benin cooperation are the result of the hard work of several generations, and the cooperation future between the two countries is promising.

Peng Jingtao, the Chinese ambassador to Benin, delivers a speech at the 2nd Benin-China Investment Forum and the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) promotion conference in Cotonou, Benin, on April 25, 2024.

People attend the 2nd Benin-China Investment Forum and the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) promotion conference in Cotonou, Benin, on April 25, 2024.

Representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Benin and China International Import Expo Bureau sign a memorandum of understanding at the 2nd Benin-China Investment Forum and the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) promotion conference in Cotonou, Benin, on April 25, 2024.

People attend the 2nd Benin-China Investment Forum and the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) promotion conference in Cotonou, Benin, on April 25, 2024.

Benin's Minister of Industry and Trade Shadiya Alimatou Assouman delivers a speech at the 2nd Benin-China Investment Forum and the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) promotion conference in Cotonou, Benin, on April 25, 2024.

