Swearing-in ceremony for volunteers of 7th CIIE held in Shanghai
Volunteers of the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) attend a swearing-in ceremony in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 15, 2024. A swearing-in ceremony for volunteers of the seventh CIIE was held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) on Tuesday. The duties of the volunteers include guidance and consultation, exhibition registration, media assistance and medical support, etc. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
