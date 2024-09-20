Home>>
Media registration opens for 7th China International Import Expo
(Xinhua) 10:23, September 20, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Media registration started Friday for the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10.
Registration will be open for global media reporters until Oct. 20 on the CIIE website at www.ciie.org or the CIIE App.
As the world's first national-level import-themed expo, the CIIE last year attracted representatives from 154 countries, regions and international organizations. More than 3,400 enterprises from 128 countries and regions took part in the business exhibition.
