Over 70 countries, organizations confirm participation in 7th CIIE
(Xinhua) 09:05, September 20, 2024
SHANGHAI, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- More than 70 countries and international organizations have confirmed their participation in the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) so far, the organizing committee said on Thursday.
The total number of exhibitors is expected to exceed that of the sixth CIIE, the organizers said.
The event, scheduled to be held from Nov. 5 to 10, will see Norway, Slovakia, Benin, Burundi, Madagascar and UNICEF participating in the Country Exhibition for the first time.
The China Pavilion will highlight the great achievements in comprehensively deepening reform since the founding of the People's Republic of China.
