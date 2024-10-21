1st "Jinbo" China-Europe freight train arrives in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:32, October 21, 2024

This year's first "Jinbo" China-Europe freight train arrives at the Minhang Station in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

The first "Jinbo" China-Europe freight train carrying exhibits for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) arrived at the Minhang Station in Shanghai on Sunday, marking the fourth consecutive year that CIIE exhibition products have been transported to Shanghai via the China-Europe freight train service.

"Jinbo" is short for CIIE in Chinese. The train, which traveled more than 11,000 km over 21 days, is loaded with 76 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers of goods valued at about 100 million yuan (about 14.08 million U.S. dollars), including cosmetics and mechanical equipment.

An aerial drone photo shows this year's first "Jinbo" China-Europe freight train pulling in the Minhang Station in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

