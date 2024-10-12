Nearly 1,000 lost identity cards collected by train station in South China during holidays

A screenshot from CCTV showing nearly 1,000 ID cards which were lost were collected by the lost-and-found office of a train station in South China’s Guangdong Province during China’s National Day holidays, widely referred as the “Golden Week.”

Nearly 1,000 identity cards that were lost were collected by the lost-and-found office of a train station in South China’s Guangdong Province during China’s National Day holidays, widely referred as the “Golden Week,” according to China Central Television (CCTV) on Tuesday.

The increase in lost items followed a surge in passenger traffic at major train stations, leading to a significant increase in items reported lost at the lost-and-found offices, according to the CCTV.

A staff member at Guangzhou South Railway Station told media that around 1,000 identity cards were found from October 1-6.

The lost-and-found office was “overwhelmed,” with the number of lost items doubling. Items such as identification documents, backpacks, and suitcases filled multiple storage racks, according to the report.

Railway officials suggested that travelers who lose their belongings at stations or on trains can retrieve them in a variety of ways, including by phone, online websites, or on-site inquiries.

