We Are China

China launches new freight train route connecting Beijing, Southeast Asia

Ecns.cn) 15:20, October 15, 2024

The first international freight train loaded with bananas imported from Laos departs from Wangjiaying West Railway Station in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jiaxian)

The Beijing-Yunnan-Lancang-Mekong Railway Express started operation on Monday opening up a new international freight route connecting Beijing and southwest China with Southeast Asia.

The first international freight train loaded with bananas imported from Laos departs from Wangjiaying West Railway Station in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jiaxian)

The first international freight train loaded with bananas imported from Laos departs from Wangjiaying West Railway Station in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jiaxian)

The first international freight train loaded with bananas imported from Laos departs from Wangjiaying West Railway Station in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jiaxian)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)