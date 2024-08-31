China launches bullet train service to UNESCO heritage site Jiuzhai Valley

August 31, 2024

CHENGDU, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- With the launch of a new railway section in southwest China, bullet trains began service on Friday, offering direct access to the UNESCO World Heritage Site Jiuzhai Valley.

The bullet train service reduces travel time from Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, to the station near the UNESCO site to just 1 hour and 39 minutes. Previously, tourists could only reach the scenic area via a bumpy flight or lengthy coach journeys.

In addition to Jiuzhai Valley, the bullet train service also links another World Heritage Site -- the Huanglong Scenic and Historic Interest Area -- famed for its mountain landscape, diverse forest ecosystems and limestone formations.

Part of the Sichuan-Qinghai railway, the newly launched section marks a major milestone in connecting these world-renowned natural sites to China's expansive rail network.

According to Mu Yalin, a designer for the railway, the Sichuan-Qinghai railway stretches approximately 836 km, with a design speed of 200 km per hour.

Constructing this section of the railway was very challenging due to the dramatic elevation gain and the need to traverse three fault zones. Workers had to overcome numerous obstacles, including rock bursts, toxic gases and high ground temperatures.

Jiuzhai Valley, also known as Jiuzhaigou National Park, is known for its spectacular waterfalls, lush forests, serene plateau lakes and karst rock formations.

Located in the mountains on the eastern edge of the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, it is one of the most acclaimed tourist destinations in China.

From January to July this year, Jiuzhai Valley recorded 86,000 foreign visitors, nearly ninefold compared to the same period last year.

Experts believe that the new rail line will further facilitate tourist access to the Huanglong and Jiuzhai scenic areas, giving a significant boost to the local economy.

China's vast railway network, spanning 159,000 km as of the end of 2023, has paved the way for tourist trains to emerge as a fashionable new mode of travel across the country.

