First batch of exhibits for 7th CIIE arrives in Shanghai
Workers get the venue ready for the upcoming 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), east China's Shanghai, Oct. 22, 2024.
The first batch of exhibits from five exhibitors arrived at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
A truck loaded with exhibits for the upcoming 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) arrives during an accession ceremony for exhibits at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the CIIE, in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 22, 2024.
This photo shows a view of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the upcoming 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 22, 2024.
A truck loaded with exhibits for the upcoming 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is greeted with a water salute during an accession ceremony for exhibits at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the CIIE, in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 22, 2024.
A screen promoting the upcoming 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is pictured at the entrance of National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the CIIE, in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 22, 2024.
Representatives of exhibitors for the upcoming 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) attend an accession ceremony for exhibits at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the CIIE, in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 22, 2024.
A representative of exhibitors for the upcoming 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) accepts a media interview during an accession ceremony for exhibits at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the CIIE, in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 22, 2024.
