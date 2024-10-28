Interview: Slovenia seeks stronger cooperation with China through participation in CIIE: business leader

Xinhua) 09:14, October 28, 2024

Rok Capl, head of the Slovenian Business Development Agency SPIRIT, poses for photos during an interview with Xinhua in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on Oct. 24, 2024. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

LJUBLJANA, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Slovenia is set to send 35 companies to participate in this year's China International Import Expo (CIIE), a substantial increase from the six firms it sent in 2018, a Slovenian business leader has told Xinhua recently.

"This sends a strong message to the Chinese side that we are serious about future cooperation," said Rok Capl, head of the Slovenian Business Development Agency SPIRIT, which is responsible for promoting the country's business abroad.

Slovenia first participated in the CIIE in 2018 with six companies. Since then, interest in cooperation with China has grown substantially among Slovenian firms.

"This is a very important annual fair for us, and we will do our best to attract partners and foster strong collaborations with China," Capl added. The Slovenian delegation will be led by Economy Minister Matjaz Han.

Capl highlighted that China is Slovenia's fourth most important trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching 7.65 billion euros (8.26 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023. "This demonstrates that our existing cooperation is already very strong," he said.

In addition, Slovenia, one of Europe's most industrialized and safest countries, exports over 90 percent of its products and services, Capl said while expressing a keen interest in diversifying markets towards Asia, particularly China.

"We have a very innovative automotive sector, and we are looking for partnerships with Chinese firms leading the mobility sector's transition," he added.

The Slovenian automotive industry comprises around 400 companies employing over 40,000 people, contributing roughly 10 percent to the nation's GDP. "We are not be the largest country, but we are certainly a leader in specific areas. Most cars around the world have at least one component made in Slovenia," Capl remarked.

At this year's CIIE, slated for Nov. 5-10 in China's Shanghai, Slovenian companies will showcase their expertise in automotive, high tech, intellectual industries, information technology, logistics, biotechnology, and more. "Slovenia is positioning itself as a hub for high-tech industries with a focus on value-added production," Capl affirmed.

Capl described the CIIE as the "center for internationalization in Asia," welcoming firms from across the region. "We are green, we are creative, and we are smart, and that is what we will present at this Expo," he said.

Capl also invited Chinese companies to Slovenia to establish research and development centers, citing the example of Hisense, which already operates such a center in the country. He added that Slovenia will host a business investment conference in Shanghai a day before the Expo to engage with potential Chinese partners.

Reiterating that Slovenia does not want to participate in any trade war, he noted "We are here for the economy, and economies do not recognize war."

Slovenia was among the five EU states that voted recently against raising import tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

