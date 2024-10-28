New Zealand's largest red meat exporter looks to expand China footprint

Xinhua) 14:34, October 28, 2024

WELLINGTON, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand's largest red meat exporter Silver Fern Farms expects to leverage the spill-over effect of the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE) to enhance its understanding of the China market, said Silver Fern Farms Limited Chief Executive Dan Boulton.

At the seventh CIIE to be held on Nov. 5-10 in Shanghai, which will mark Silver Fern Farms' seventh consecutive attendance, the company will bring its premium red meat products to Chinese consumers, and deepen cooperation with local partners during this special time, Boulton told Xinhua on Monday.

"China has diverse and numerous traditional recipes and culinary techniques spanning thousands of years," Boulton said, adding Silver Fern Farms will present for Chinese consumers at the CIIE its upgraded reserve products, which go well with western cooking style but also cater to Chinese cuisine habits.

The chief executive said since Silver Fern Farms first participated in 2018, the CIIE has provided a solid and efficient platform for the company to understand the local market and showcase its products, as well as a bridge for cooperation and exchange within the industry.

Silver Fern Farms has established its presence in China for nearly 30 years, with China being one of the company's key markets, Boulton said, adding the Chinese market remains an important growth engine for global meat exporters.

This year, Silver Fern Farms has further expanded its retail channels to cover China's central and western regions, supplying high-end grass-fed beef and lamb products to local supermarket stores, Boulton said.

