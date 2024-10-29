Interview: Slovenian businessman seeks new opportunities at CIIE

Xinhua) 10:10, October 29, 2024

LJUBLJANA, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Blaz Stefe, CEO of the Chinese-Slovenian joint venture APG-Elaphe Propulsion Technologies, told Xinhua that his company will explore new possibilities for technological innovation and market expansion at the upcoming 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai.

Reflecting on his past eight years with the Hangzhou-based company, Stefe highlighted China's remarkable innovation speed and its cohesive industrial ecosystem.

The Chinese-Slovenian joint venture, established in 2016, is a collaboration between Stefe's private company, Elaphe -- an expert in innovative in-wheel motor technologies -- and Zhejiang Asia Pacific Mechanical and Electronic Co., LTD. (APG), Asia's leading brake producer. It is involved in auto parts production, supply, testing, market development, and technical support.

In an interview with Xinhua in Ljubljana last week, Stefe said his company is looking forward to showcasing its products and technology at the 7th CIIE. He fondly recalled the company's positive experience and feedback from both the market and the Slovenian government at the expo's first edition in 2018, saying, "We established connections and cooperation with industrial partners as well as government officials."

Elaphe's technology, based on patents developed in the 1990s by Slovenian inventor Andrej Detela, has led to significant achievements. In 2018, it produced the fastest-accelerating car with in-wheel motors -- a converted Audi R8 -- and the most efficient vehicle with in-wheel motors, which can achieve up to 97 percent efficiency.

The company also hopes to find new business opportunities for its vehicle control electronics at CIIE. Stefe noted that the expo demonstrates China's openness to foreign companies and its commitment to high-quality imports. "We're not only bringing products to China but also localizing them. We bring technology and know-how," he said.

Stefe described China as a vast and rapidly evolving market, highlighting the competitive features of Chinese electric vehicles, such as larger batteries, higher comfort levels, improved connectivity, and competitive pricing. "These advantages will be represented on the market by very good sales figures," he said, expressing confidence that China will play a vital role in the global electric vehicle supply chain.

The 7th CIIE, scheduled for Nov. 5-10 in Shanghai, has drawn participants from 152 countries, regions and international organizations. A record-breaking 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders are expected to attend the event.

Since its launch in 2018, the expo has become an important stage spotlighting China's new development model, a platform for high-level opening up, and a public good for the whole world.

