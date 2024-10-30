HK chief to discuss investment opportunities during 7th CIIE

09:36, October 30, 2024 By Li Xuanmin ( Global Times

(File photo of Hong Kong)

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu announced on Tuesday that he is going to lead a delegation to attend the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) next Monday in Shanghai, where he will introduce investment opportunities in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to the import fair's attendees.

This year, organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), 52 Hong Kong enterprises will participate in the CIIE, displaying a wide range of commodities and services ranging from food and healthcare products to artificial intelligence (AI) technology, biopharmaceuticals, logistics services, and financial services, the Global Times learned from the council, the official organizer for the CIIE in the HKSAR.

Through participating in the expo, it is expected that Hong Kong could further tap into its role as a "super-connector" to facilitate more in-depth cooperation among the Chinese mainland, the HKSAR and the international markets, industry insiders said. Meanwhile, it will help Hong Kong better integrate into the national development strategy, while bringing broader opportunities for the region's economy.

According to Lee, the total number of Hong Kong exhibitors planning to participate in the CIIE, including those organized by HKTDC, has exceeded 300, accounting for nearly 10 percent of the total exhibitors. They are spread across various exhibition areas, showcasing Hong Kong's diverse strengths in goods and services trade, reported the China News Service.

The expo is scheduled to be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10. A total of 3,496 exhibitors from 129 countries and regions have confirmed their participation.

According to a statement that the HKTDC sent to the Global Times on Tuesday, the council will lead Hong Kong enterprises to set up two pavilions featuring local products and services, with a total exhibition area of 1,500 square meters. It marks the 7th consecutive year that the council is participating in the trade fair.

The product pavilion will highlight green, healthy, creative and tech-driven food, while the services pavilion is themed "Hong Kong as a Gateway Connecting to the World," emphasizing Hong Kong's "dual circulation" role in being a bridge between the Chinese mainland and global markets, the statement noted.

During the CIIE, the HKSAR government will hold a Hong Kong promotion conference in Shanghai, inviting prominent speakers to share insights on Hong Kong's strengths and opportunities across various sectors. Lee will participate in the event and deliver a speech.

A special session will be held on the sidelines of the promotion event, presenting investment opportunities to senior executives from Chinese mainland-based financial and technology enterprises who are interested in either listing or expanding their businesses in Hong Kong. The event will also feature signing ceremonies for several major projects between Hong Kong and Shanghai, the China News Service report noted.

"It is expected that the event will lead to more development opportunities for the Hong Kong economy, fostering shared prosperity with the Chinese mainland," the HKTDC said.

Observers said that the CIIE, as a landmark platform showcasing the central government's opening-up efforts, will help Hong Kong enterprises to make inroads into the vast Chinese mainland markets, especially in areas beyond the Greater Bay Area. They also expect more cooperation could be reached between Chinese mainland and Hong Kong enterprises in such sectors as finance and high-tech, leveraging the HKSAR's position as a global financial center and its advantage in tech know-how.

With regard to cutting-edge technology, a Hong Kong-based tech company will present an AI-powered enterprise training app named TrainingMaster, which could provide a competitive training experience to help employees enhance their professional skills, the Global Times learned from the HKTDC.

