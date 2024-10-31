Interview: Market openness key to furthering company growth in China, says Business Finland's country director
HELSINKI, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's commitment to market openness is essential to the investment and growth of Finnish companies in the country, Marko Tiesmaki, country director for China at Business Finland told Xinhua in a recent interview ahead of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE).
Finland's involvement in CIIE dates back to 2018, and the country was recognized as the event's guest of honor in 2019. Last year, Finland set up its national pavilion at CIIE for the third time.
"The Finnish national pavilion has served as a platform to witness several strategic milestones in bilateral trade, with Finnish companies securing contracts with Chinese partners in areas such as sustainable mining, bio-based solutions and food exports," Tiesmaki said.
The theme of this year's national pavilion is "Happiness and Nature - Secret Land of Ice and Snow," which reflects Finland's commitment to sustainable development and environmental protection, he said.
According to Tiesmaki, 18 Finnish companies will exhibit at the Finnish national pavilion, with ten showcasing their innovations at individual stands.
"Finnish enterprises have been actively participating in CIIE because they recognize the event as a vital gateway to China," he noted.
He believes that participating companies view CIIE as an invaluable opportunity to introduce advanced technologies and innovations to a professional audience as they "represent a wide range of sectors, from energy and chemical materials to machinery, IT, consumer goods, design, food, and health technology."
Reflecting on his experience at CIIE, Tiesmaki said it would be his third time participating in the event this November. He noted that he was particularly impressed by last year's exhibition, which demonstrated the expo's potential as a vital platform for connecting Finnish and Chinese businesses.
"It is extremely important for China to make efforts to create a business environment with a high degree of predictability, increased transparency, and equal market terms and conditions for both local Chinese and Finnish companies," Tiesmaki said.
The 7th CIIE is to be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10.
