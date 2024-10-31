Feature: Kenyan flower company bullish on CIIE as Chinese market beckons

13:10, October 31, 2024

A worker from Karen Roses arranges packed flowers at a workshop in Nairobi, Kenya, on Oct. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

NAIROBI, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Nestled in the northern reaches of Nairobi, Kenya's capital, Karen Roses, an indigenous flower farm, stands out with its lush greenery and meticulously arranged greenhouses, where a variety of roses are already in bloom.

Located nearly 30 km from downtown, Karen Roses has been in the cut flower business for over three decades, supplying its products to both local and international markets, including China.

Calvine Emadau, commercial manager at Karen Roses, said in an interview with Xinhua that the upcoming seventh edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, will be a pivotal moment for the flower company to expand its presence in the Chinese market.

As a first-time exhibitor, Karen Roses will showcase some of its flagship products at the exposition, including coffee and avocado, alongside its floral offerings.

"We believe China is a market of unlimited opportunities. We started with China five years ago; we have been growing and believe it is a really good market for us," said Emadau.

Under the theme of "High-Standard Opening up for Universally Beneficial and Inclusive Economic Globalization," the CIIE this year will offer Kenyan horticultural companies a unique opportunity to learn more about the Chinese market, negotiate export agreements, and establish enduring business relationships, Emadau said.

The CIIE will benefit local flower growers eager to expand in a sector that faced significant challenges during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Emadau noted.

To better tap into the vast Chinese market, Emadau said Karen Roses has realigned its business strategy to meet consumer expectations.

At its five-hectare farm in Nairobi's leafy northern suburb, Karen Roses cultivates a variety of roses in temperature-controlled greenhouses, ensuring the products meet the quality standards required by China. The company has also implemented a robust new product development program aimed at better understanding Chinese consumers' preferences.

Chinese flower buyers tend to prefer soft colors like pink, reflecting trends in the fashion industry, prompting Karen Roses to grow varieties such as spray roses, he said, adding that the Chinese market also places significant emphasis on pest control and the company has consistently raised its phytosanitary standards for roses exported to China.

The manager also emphasized that shipping cut flowers to China typically takes an average of 13 hours via passenger airlines, and Karen Roses has taken measures to ensure product quality and freshness throughout the transportation process.

During the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, held in Beijing from Sept. 4 to 6, China committed to further opening its market to African agricultural products. At the upcoming CIIE, indigenous agribusinesses like Karen Roses hope to showcase more high-quality products to potential clients, thereby broadening their revenue streams, according to Emadau.

"As a company, we want to export more to this (Chinese) market, especially looking at avocadoes, coffee, and tea, and potentially reviving the flower business to its pre-COVID levels," said Emadau.

Karen Roses grows avocado and coffee at the foothills of Mount Elgon, located along the Kenya-Uganda border, and also manages a 95-hectare rose farm situated 200 km northwest of Nairobi to capitalize on the opportunities in the Chinese market, said Emadau.

"We see China as the next frontier in terms of business relations. We have much to offer, especially in agricultural produce, which is our strength," he concluded.

Workers from Karen Roses prune flowers at a workshop in Nairobi, Kenya, on Oct. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Workers from Karen Roses prune flowers at a greenhouse in Nairobi, Kenya, on Oct. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Workers from Karen Roses prune flowers at a workshop in Nairobi, Kenya, on Oct. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

A worker from Karen Roses prunes flowers at a greenhouse in Nairobi, Kenya, on Oct. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Workers from Karen Roses prune flowers at a workshop in Nairobi, Kenya, on Oct. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

A worker from Karen Roses waters flowers at a greenhouse in Nairobi, Kenya, on Oct. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

A worker from Karen Roses picks flowers at a greenhouse in Nairobi, Kenya, on Oct. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

