New Zealand's Comvita to share "healing power of nature" through CIIE

WELLINGTON, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand's Manuka honey exporter Comvita hopes to continue to share "the healing power of nature" with more people through the upcoming annual China International Import Expo (CIIE).

"The Chinese market has always been an important part of Comvita's global strategy, and through the CIIE platform, Comvita hopes to show more of its brand story and strength to consumers around the world," Wang Xinru, general manager of Comvita China, told Xinhua on Friday.

The seventh CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10.

The Manuka honey exporter has attended the CIIE four times, and the expo has proved an excellent opportunity for Comvita and the Chinese market to get to know each other, not only showcasing the strength of the brand and the high quality of its products, but also building bridges with partners in different fields, Wang said.

The annual CIIE demonstrates to the world China's determination to promote a high level of opening up to the outside world and the concept of sustained and innovative development, and bolsters the confidence of multinational enterprises in China's development prospects and market potential, he said.

The Chinese market is currently the most important market for Comvita. China's large market size and growing middle-class consumers provide an important opportunity for New Zealand companies, Wang said.

Founded in 1974, Comvita has opened an Asian product development center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province.

