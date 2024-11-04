Home>>
Things you should know about the CIIE in 2024
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:35, November 04, 2024
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: Loyal participant gains from CIIE's spillover effect
- Interview: CIIE a key platform for deepening Sino-Swiss economic cooperation, says former Swiss ambassador to China
- Preparation work for CIIE nears completion: ministry
- China’s grand import expo draws world attention with foreign businesses optimistic about vast market opportunities
- New Zealand's Comvita to share "healing power of nature" through CIIE
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.