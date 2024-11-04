Landmarks lit up to welcome 7th CIIE in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:51, November 04, 2024

Landmarks are lit up to welcome the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Lujiazui area in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 3, 2024. The 7th CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

