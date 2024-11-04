Home>>
Chinese premier to attend CIIE opening ceremony, relevant events
(Xinhua) 09:28, November 04, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the opening ceremony of the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) and relevant events, and deliver a speech, a spokesperson announced Sunday.
The seventh CIIE will be held from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai, said He Yadong, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Things you should know about the CIIE in 2024
- Shanghai's railway station sets up service area for 7th CIIE
- Interview: Loyal participant gains from CIIE's spillover effect
- New Zealand's Comvita to share "healing power of nature" through CIIE
- China’s grand import expo draws world attention with foreign businesses optimistic about vast market opportunities
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.