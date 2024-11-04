Chinese premier to attend CIIE opening ceremony, relevant events

Xinhua) 09:28, November 04, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the opening ceremony of the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) and relevant events, and deliver a speech, a spokesperson announced Sunday.

The seventh CIIE will be held from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai, said He Yadong, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce.

