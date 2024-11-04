New Zealand shows strong presence at 7th China International Import Expo

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) Regional Director for Greater China Andrew White has announced a significant increase in New Zealand's participation at this year's China International Import Expo (CIIE).

A record 58 New Zealand companies will attend the 7th CIIE, more than doubling the number from last year, he said.

Among the exhibitors, 27 companies will showcase their products at the "Taste New Zealand" pavilion, organized by the China Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with NZTE. The pavilion will feature a diverse range of high-end food and beverages, alongside other unique consumer goods. Some of New Zealand's biggest exporters operating in China will also have their own pavilions.

White highlighted the enthusiasm and high level of interest from New Zealand exporters in participating in the event, which has seen New Zealand's involvement since its inception in 2018. "There is a high level of interest and enthusiasm among New Zealand's exporters for this year's event," he said.

Demand for New Zealand's premium quality, nutritious and sustainable food, and beverage products remains robust, particularly in categories where the country excels, such as fresh and chilled milk, grass-fed meat, seafood, fruit and wine from renowned production regions. Additionally, there is growing interest in health and well-being, high-value nutrition, and pet food.

New Zealand businesses are also keen to collaborate with Chinese partners in non-consumer industries, offering expertise in niche areas such as manufacturing, creative industries and technology.

White expressed confidence in the market. He said China is New Zealand's largest trading partner and largest export market. He emphasized that strong relationships and New Zealand's reputation as a reliable and innovative producer continue to create significant opportunities for New Zealand businesses in China.

Platforms like CIIE are important for New Zealand companies to build connections and promote their products in the rapidly evolving Chinese market, said White. New Zealand businesses increasingly leveraging in-person engagement and digital channels to tell their stories and reach consumers.

The 7th CIIE runs from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10 in Shanghai, China.

