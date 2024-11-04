Foreign leaders to attend 7th China Int'l Import Expo

Xinhua) 10:38, November 04, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, foreign leaders including Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene and Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic will attend the opening ceremony of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) and relevant events, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced Sunday.

The 7th CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10.

