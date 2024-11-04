7th China International Import Expo ready to open in Shanghai

Ecns.cn) 13:08, November 04, 2024

An interior view of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Shanghai, Nov. 3, 2024.

Scheduled to be held from Nov. 5 to 10, the 7th CIIE has attracted participants from 152 countries, regions, and international organizations, and achieved a new record with 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders set to attend.

Staff members make final preparations for the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Shanghai, Nov. 3, 2024.

Staff members make final preparations for the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Shanghai, Nov. 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

Staff members make final preparations for the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Shanghai, Nov. 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

Staff members make final preparations for the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Shanghai, Nov. 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

An exterior view of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Shanghai, Nov. 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

