Glimpse of media center for 7th CIIE

Xinhua) 11:24, November 04, 2024

This photo taken on Nov. 3, 2024 shows the public working area at the media center for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China. The media center of the 7th CIIE opened on Sunday to provide services for journalists. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A humanoid robot providing inquiry service is pictured at the media center for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2024. The media center of the 7th CIIE opened on Sunday to provide services for journalists. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A Panamanian student of Tongji University who serves as a volunteer displays a media handbook at the media center for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2024. The media center of the 7th CIIE opened on Sunday to provide services for journalists. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

This photo taken on Nov. 3, 2024 shows an exhibition area for intangible cultural heritages of Shanghai at the media center for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China. The media center of the 7th CIIE opened on Sunday to provide services for journalists. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

This photo taken on Nov. 3, 2024 shows the information desk at the media center for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China. The media center of the 7th CIIE opened on Sunday to provide services for journalists. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Media professionals work at the media center for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2024. The media center of the 7th CIIE opened on Sunday to provide services for journalists. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

An intangible cultural heritage inheritor showcases bird whistle blowing techniques at the media center for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2024. The media center of the 7th CIIE opened on Sunday to provide services for journalists. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

