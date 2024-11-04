Exhibition arrangements for 7th CIIE basically completed

People's Daily Online) 13:24, November 04, 2024

Photo shows the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. The center has been decorated to welcome the event. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

The 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is scheduled from Nov. 5 to 10 in east China's Shanghai. Currently, exhibition arrangements for the expo have been basically completed. The 7th CIIE has achieved a new record with 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders set to attend. The expo will feature the debut of more than 400 representative new products, technologies and services.

A staff member arranges an exhibition booth in the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, on Nov. 3, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Arrangement for the automobile exhibition area has been basically completed in the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE). (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Staff members debug an aircraft product in the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), on Nov. 3, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Staff members arrange an exhibition booth in the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), on Nov. 3, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

