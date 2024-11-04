In pics: main venue for 7th CIIE

Xinhua) 16:32, November 04, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 4, 2024 shows the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai.

The 7th CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Fan Jun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 4, 2024 shows the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai.

The 7th CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Fan Jun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 4, 2024 shows the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai.

The 7th CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Fan Jun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 4, 2024 shows the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai.

The 7th CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Fan Jun)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)