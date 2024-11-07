The Chinese national pavilion at CIIE through the eyes of a foreigner: A Journey into the Future

A view of the entrance of the Chinese national Pavilion. People observe the beautiful Chinese booth during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Nov. 6, 2024, east China's Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Kostas Papathanasiou)

The 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) showcases China's remarkable strides in technology, culture, and innovation. This is clearly encapsulated by its impressive national pavilion. China, stepping forward as a global leader, has created a booth that astonishes visitors and immerses them in a rich display that speaks to the nation's vision for progress and sustainability.

Upon entering, visitors are greeted by an array of technological marvels that exemplify China's rapid advancements. Robots perform tasks with precision, embodying China's commitment to automation and artificial intelligence. Additionally, the planes, the drones and high-speed trains stand as emblems of the nation's transportation evolution. The pavilion's intricate models of new housing infrastructures and port facilities reflect China's focus on innovative architecture and efficient trade operations.

Attendees stand astonished in front of a huge model that presents a future Chinese residential project in the Chinese national pavilion at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Nov. 6, 2024, east China's Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Kostas Papathanasiou)

Beyond technology, the exhibit also celebrates China's heritage. Traditional pottery, meticulously crafted, is displayed alongside digital presentations, blending historical artistry with modern interpretative styles. Every attendee can engage with detailed visuals and informative screens highlighting China's initiatives in green technology and energy efficiency, solidifying the country's role in promoting sustainable development and global climate governance.

Among the most captivating aspects of the pavilion are COSCO's technological applications, which showcase China's achievements in logistics and maritime trade. Informative stations provide insights into China's contributions to global governance, offering a deeper understanding of the nation's approach to responsible and cooperative international engagement.

Staff members speak with attendees about the Chinese railway sector in the Chinese national pavilion at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Nov. 6, 2024, east China's Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Kostas Papathanasiou)

The pavilion's decor complements its content, each section designed with an aesthetic that is as attractive as it is meaningful. This stands as a testament to China's impressive journey toward becoming a technological powerhouse while remaining deeply connected to its cultural heritage.

Through the eyes of a foreign reporter, the pavilion is not only informative but an inspiring tribute to a nation's relentless pursuit of progress, innovation, and sustainable development.

An attendee writes a Chinese phrase for the robot to read in the Chinese national pavilion at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Nov. 6, 2024, east China's Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Kostas Papathanasiou)

Models of domestic-made passenger jets in the Chinese national pavilion at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Nov. 6, 2024, east China's Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Kostas Papathanasiou)

A very detailed 3D printed model shows a port and the developed automations applied there in the Chinese national pavilion at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Nov. 6, 2024, east China's Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Kostas Papathanasiou)

A foreign attendee plays the videogame "Black Myth: Wukong" in the Chinese national pavilion at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Nov. 6, 2024, east China's Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Kostas Papathanasiou)

