Newcomers at seventh China International Import Expo

Xinhua) 08:35, November 07, 2024

People visit the exhibition area of Consumer Goods during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Lululemon is among the most eye-catching newcomers attending the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE). At its booth featuring a three-dimensional design yoga mat, visitors have the opportunity to learn more about the company's innovative products and fabrics.

The Canadian sportswear company is one of thousands of enterprises from across the globe exploring opportunities in the Chinese market at the expo. The CIIE, launched in 2018, is the world's first national-level import-themed trade expo, and serves to demonstrate China's market and opening-up potential.

In recent years, lululemon has established itself as a significant player in the Chinese market, and is seen by many consumers as a symbol of a fashionable and healthy lifestyle. The company's products, recognized for their quality and design, are increasingly appealing to young Chinese who are becoming more conscious of health and wellness, and who choose to buy lululemon products despite their relatively higher price.

Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald sees the CIIE as "an exciting opportunity to showcase the brand, drive awareness to our growth story and what we have planned for the future."

Lululemon has experienced strong growth since entering the Chinese mainland market in 2013. To date, the brand has opened over 130 stores across the country.

The Chinese mainland is the company's largest market outside of North America and is also one of the most dynamic and exciting ones, McDonald said, noting that the company is keen to open more stores in China.

Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Sprungli, another household name for many Chinese, is also a CIIE newcomer. At the company's booth, a 4-meter tall "waterfall wall" made of eight different flavors of the brand's bestselling LINDOR chocolate is capturing the attention of many.

Besides showcasing dozens of chocolate varieties, including some new products, the company has also brought a Lindt Swiss master chocolatier to the CIIE to share chocolate-making expertise and engage participants in the process of creating chocolates via a master class.

The company has recognized the significant potential of the Chinese market since its entry in 2012. It aims to strengthen its connections with Chinese consumers, explore the market more thoroughly, and create a wider range of high-quality chocolate products through participation in the CIIE, said a member of its booth staff.

This year's CIIE has attracted about 3,500 exhibitors from 129 countries and regions for the business exhibition. In addition to globally recognized brands seeking to establish a closer relationship with Chinese consumers, several smaller enterprises are also participating in the expo to explore potential buyer opportunities.

In the national pavilion of the Republic of Benin at the CIIE, Koffi Gbedande Bennett, deputy manager of food and beverage manufacturer NASSARA, is introducing his cashew nut products to visitors.

"We saw that some other Benin companies secured considerable amounts of orders via the CIIE last year, so we have to come," he said, adding that Africa's natural and green agricultural products are in high demand in China.

The CIIE is a bridge linking the Chinese market and African producers, and the company hopes to find some buyers and even long-term Chinese partners at the expo, Bennett said.

At the 6th CIIE in 2023, the African agricultural products area brought together 20 agricultural export enterprises from some least-developed African countries including Benin, and over 300 Chinese companies engaged in discussions with the African exhibitors -- resulting in an intended procurement amount which exceeded expectations.

This year, China has offered free booths and other support measures to 37 least-developed countries, with the exhibition area for African agricultural products further expanded.

The 7th CIIE has launched a special area dedicated to new materials, the first such initiative at this expo. Nippon Paint is among the first-time exhibitors in this area. The company is showcasing a suite of new products, with a focus on smart road construction and urban air purification.

"CIIE serves as a window, showcasing China's unwavering commitment to further opening its markets to the world," said Eric Chung, CEO of Nippon Paint China, while adding that the company hopes to become a "contributor" and a "beneficiary" of the CIIE by transitioning from a witness to a participant.

Having been rooted in China for over 30 years, the company has benefited from the continuous optimization of China's business environment. "We will continue to increase investment in China and firmly believe that investing in China is investing in the future," Chung said.

This strong commitment to the Chinese market is shared by technology company Aptiv, another first-time exhibitor at the expo. At its booth, Aptiv is showcasing its software and hardware products, featuring intelligence and electrification developed specifically for the Chinese market.

Operating in China since 1993, Aptiv has established a broad footprint in the country consisting of seven either technical or engineering centers, and over 20 manufacturing plants.

"The CIIE provides an excellent platform for enterprises from all over the world to exchange ideas and cooperate," said Simon Yang, president of Aptiv for China and the Asia Pacific region.

The company is committed to its long-term development strategy of "In China for China," and will continue to increase its investment in the Chinese market while expanding business cooperation with Chinese original equipment manufacturers.

Statistics show that the previous six editions of the expo had generated combined intended turnover up to over 420 billion U.S. dollars, facilitating precise matchmaking for more than 1,130 foreign enterprises and investment promotion agencies across different regions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)