Cambodia displays about 100 premium products at 7th CIIE in Shanghai

Xinhua) 13:32, November 06, 2024

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia's Ministry of Commerce has brought about 100 Cambodian premium products to showcase at the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE), held from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10 in Shanghai, China, said its press release on Wednesday.

The exhibiting products include rice, cashew nuts, travel goods and bags, geographical indication products, honey, coffee, dried mango, Kampot pepper herbal tea, tea, pepper sauce, prahok powder, palm sugar, palm sugar candy, palm sugar organic syrup, noodles, and recycled plastic, to name a few.

This showcase was held during the opening ceremony of the Cambodian National Pavilion, presided over by Nam Lynal, under-secretary of state of the Ministry of Commerce, at the seventh CIIE under the theme "New Era, Shared Future", with participation from 129 countries and regions, the press release said.

It added that the Ministry of Commerce constructed the 132 square meter modern Cambodian National Pavilion, which takes "Innovation leads the future, science, and technology light up life" as the core design concept.

According to the press release, the Ministry of Commerce also facilitated 11 Cambodian Enterprises to showcase their products at the commercial area and Cambodian National Pavilion at the CIIE.

Cambodian Ministry of Commerce's Secretary of State and Spokesperson Penn Sovicheat said this was the seventh time that the Ministry of Commerce of Cambodia has participated in this international trade event.

"The CIIE has provided a unique opportunity for foreign companies to showcase their products and services to potential Chinese customers, business people, and investors," he told Xinhua.

"It has given a boost to trade and investment volumes between Cambodia and China," he added.

Sovicheat said the CIIE also reflected China's unwavering efforts and commitment to promoting global trade and multilateralism and to opening the Chinese market broader to the world.

