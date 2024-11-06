Global brands debut new products in Chinese market

This photo shows a view of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- From Honeywell and BMW to L'Oréal and Lindt &Sprungli, many renowned global brands have launched new innovative products to entice Chinese consumers, exposing themselves in the spotlight at a high-profile trade promotion event.

The seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world's first import-themed national-level expo, being held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, has become a major launchpad for new products, technologies and services, demonstrating global companies' great interest in exploring the lucrative Chinese market.

Political and business leaders from 152 countries, regions and international organizations attended the opening ceremony. Around 3,800 Chinese and foreign journalists from more than 400 media outlets are participating in the coverage of this event.

At the booth of Lindt &Sprungli, a 4-meter tall "waterfall wall" made of eight different flavors of the brand's bestselling LINDOR chocolate is catching the eyes of many. Founded in 1845, the Swiss chocolate brand is participating at the expo for the first time.

The company has recognized the significant potential of the Chinese market since its entry in 2012. It aims to strengthen its connections with Chinese consumers, explore the market more thoroughly, and create a wider range of high-quality chocolate products through participation in the CIIE, said a booth staff.

At the expo, the company is showcasing dozens of chocolate varieties, including some new products, and will conduct tasting activities throughout the expo. One of the five Lindt Swiss master chocolatiers, Thomas Schnetzler, will be present to share chocolate-making expertise and engage participants in the process of creating chocolates via a master class.

Nippon Paint, a popular choice for many Chinese for home furnishing, is a first-time exhibitor at the CIIE, and has debuted a suite of new products, with a focus on smart road construction and urban air purification.

"We hope to comprehensively show our extensive business and global strength via the CIIE. We will continue to increase investment in China and firmly believe that investing in China is investing in the future," Eric Chung, CEO of Nippon Paint China, stated in a written interview with Xinhua.

The BMW, a beloved brand among China's middle-income group, is also participating in the CIIE for a seventh consecutive year. At its booth, six models from the BMW M series are on display. The exhibited vehicles include gasoline cars, plug-in hybrid models and pure electric vehicles.

Sean Green, President and CEO of BMW Group Region China, said the company firmly believes in open innovation. It is willing to collaborate with China's top research forces in cutting-edge technology fields to create products that meet the needs of Chinese consumers, thereby providing users with a more personalized and intelligent travel experience.

L'Oréal, another company to participate in the CIIE for seven successive years, is amplifying its presence in 2024, unveiling over 220 exhibits across 21 brands. In its exhibition area, a revolutionary hairdryer made its debut, attracting many expo attendees who stopped by to give it a try.

Jointly developed by L'Oréal and a Chinese startup, the AirLight Pro hairdryer, which combines infrared light technology with high-speed airflow, is said to be more friendly to both the health of hair and the environment.

"CIIE is the only event like this in the world, where L'Oréal is so involved, where we introduce new brands and innovations," remarked Jean-Paul Agon, L'Oréal Group Chairman. "We are very excited to be part of it, and we have a great belief in the opportunities in the Chinese market."

L'Oréal has already inked a deal to participate in the eighth CIIE, underscoring its commitment to this platform.

At the Honeywell exhibition booth, the company debuted a brand new type of gas detector which is able to detect more than 35 types of gases in the field of semiconductor processing and manufacturing, aiming to help enterprises reduce operating costs required for gas detection.

It is the seventh time Honeywell is participating in this expo. Over the past six years, the company's exhibition space has expanded tenfold, from some 50 square meters during its first attendance to the current 500 square meters, with more than 160 innovative technologies, products and solutions showcased during this period.

This year the company is exhibiting a record 100 technologies covering areas such as aviation, smart buildings, energy transition and smart manufacturing, according to a company employee at the booth.

Over the years, the CIIE has become an important platform for global companies seeking to make big profits in the Chinese market. The previous six editions of the expo saw nearly 2,500 new products, technologies and services make their debuts -- with combined intended turnover reaching over 420 billion U.S. dollars.

The 7th CIIE has attracted about 3,500 exhibitors from 129 countries and regions, and achieved a new record with 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders attending the event. More than 400 new products, new technologies and new services are set to be unveiled during the 2024 expo.

