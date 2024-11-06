In pics: pavilions of guest countries of honor at 7th CIIE

Xinhua) 09:02, November 06, 2024

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2024 shows the Tanzania Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai.

France, Malaysia, Nicaragua, Saudi Arabia, Tanzania and Uzbekistan are guest countries of honor at the seventh CIIE. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2024 shows the Malaysia Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai.

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2024 shows the Saudi Arabia Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai.

People talk at the Saudi Arabia Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai.

A woman visits the Uzbekistan Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai.

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2024 shows the Uzbekistan Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai.

Visitors talk with an exhibitor at the Tanzania Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai.

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2024 shows the France Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai.

A woman visits the Uzbekistan Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai.

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2024 shows the Malaysia Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai.

A woman takes photos at the France Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai.

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2024 shows the Nicaragua Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai.

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2024 shows the Nicaragua Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai.

Exhibitors show exhibits at the France Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai.

Volunteers pose for a photo with an Olympic Phryge mascot at the France Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai.

