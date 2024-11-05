CIIE brings the world to Shanghai

The 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is in full swing. The exhibition center is a vibrant mosaic of global trade, cultures, innovation, and opportunity. A short walk among the national pavilions is like taking a journey across continents.

A view of the main entrance of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Nov. 5, 2024, east China's Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Kostas Papathanasiou)

With over 150 countries, regions and international organizations being represented this year, the Comprehensive Country Exhibition hall is like a flourishing garden. Each nation's pavilion opens a window into a nation's unique blend of heritage and forward-thinking vision. From France to Malaysia, Tanzania to Russia and Nicaragua to Norway, the exhibition hall is brimming with the spirit of international collaboration and discovery.

A view of Greece pavilion at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), Nov. 5, 2024, east China's Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Kostas Papathanasiou)

China's pavilion, located in the middle of the hall is no less impressive, spotlighting the country's major efforts in green technology, AI, and healthcare. The displays reflect not only China's dedication to sustainable progress, but also its openness to partnerships which push the boundaries of what is possible.

This year, Malaysia, who serves as one of the honored guests, has a pavilion next to China's.

The pavilion of China at the center of the B2 Hall awaits attendees of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), Nov.5, 2024, east China's Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Kostas Papathanasiou)

Every pavilion captivates the unique ways each nation is innovating and contributing to a global future. CIIE is not just a showcase, but a unique celebration of what the world can achieve when working together across borders. This year in Shanghai, the world feels interconnected, with each exhibit telling a story of tradition and progress while providing an optimistic vision for what lies ahead.

The pavilion of Malaysia in the B2 Hall of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), Nov. 5, 2024, east China's Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Kostas Papathanasiou)

The pavilion of France displaying a replica Eiffel Tower at the B2 Hall of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), Nov. 5, 2024, east China's Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Kostas Papathanasiou)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)