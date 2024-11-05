Xi: Chinese economy is not a pond, but an ocean

(People's Daily App) 15:28, November 05, 2024

The seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai. President Xi Jinping has either delivered a speech or sent a letter to the annual event for six years. Let's review some of his remarks at the first CIIE in 2018.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)