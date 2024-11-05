7th China International Import Expo opens in Shanghai

Xinhua) 10:32, November 05, 2024

The opening ceremony of the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum is held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- The newest edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 7th CIIE and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum.

Running from Nov. 5 to 10, the 7th CIIE has attracted 3,496 exhibitors from 129 countries and regions. It also sets a new record with 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders attending the event.

More than 400 new products, new technologies and new services are set to be unveiled during the expo, which experts believe is a strong indication of global companies' confidence in the Chinese market and their commitment to further development in China despite a sluggish global economic recovery.

The opening ceremony of the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum is held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim addresses the opening ceremony of the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Slovak Deputy Prime Minister Denisa Sakova addresses the opening ceremony of the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene addresses the opening ceremony of the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala delivers a video speech during the opening ceremony of the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic addresses the opening ceremony of the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov addresses the opening ceremony of the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Journalists work during the opening ceremony of the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

