The 7th China International Import Expo all set to open

People's Daily Online) 09:31, November 05, 2024

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) is the world's first national level import-themed expo. The 7th CIIE is going to be held from Nov. 5 to 10, 2024.

The expo has attracted participants from 152 countries, regions and international organizations, and achieved a new record with 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders set to attend.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Du Mingming)